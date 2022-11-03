Furman uses buzzer-beater heartbreak to fuel upcoming season

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time in program history, Furman men’s hoops team was picked by the coaches poll as the best team in the Southern Conference. It’s a season after the Paladins lost in the Conference Championship on a buzzer-beater.

Under 10 seconds left in the SoCon Championship, Mike Bothwell takes the two-point lead for Furman.

“Everything was just going really fast,” Mike Bothwell, Furman graduate guard, said. “But, after I hit the lay up I did think that was going to be it.”

But 4.3 seconds was still on the clock. It was plenty of time for heartbreak.

Chattanooga hits a buzzer beater to lock up their spot in March Madness. UNREAL 🤯



(via @TMarkwith14)pic.twitter.com/Ypg1lfzWEQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 8, 2022

The moment still stings.

“Yeah, I’ve never seen a locker room like that in playing or coaching to be honest with you.” Bob Richey, Furman head men’s basketball coach, said.

“It was tough,” Bothwell said. “That was something I’ll tell everyone it’s probably going to live with me for a long time.”

“This one was different just because you had dreams on the line and something that they all grew up wanting to do,” Richey said. “To go to the NCAA Tournament.”

The Paladins return to the floor this season, fueled by those final seconds.

“It’s one of those situations where, for me I’ve kind of kept it on my desk all offseason,” Richey said. “That I want it to be something that at the end of the day makes me as a leader and a person more determined.”

“I’ve been keeping a track on my phone of how many times someone’s come up to me and brought up that shot,” Bothwell said. “So I’m ready to start talking about the response to the shot. The response season and what this team can do from that and how that tough situation can propel us forward as a program.”

When the moment arises in the future, Furman’s prepared for the story to end differently.

“The message has been that this needs to be a stepping stone, or a stumbling block,” Bothwell said. “That happening can get us as a program further than if it didn’t happen.”

“That’s the gift. Right?” Richey said. “When you go through something that hard, the gift of it is when you get back in that situation again, it’s not new and you’ve been there before and now it can kind of settle you in a way you can go and play.”

Furman’s season tips off on Monday, November 7th against North Greenville.

