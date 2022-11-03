Lunar Eclipse or “Blood Moon” set for Election Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday morning will bring an amazing sight, as a total lunar eclipse is set to take place! This will make the moon look darkened, and often gives it that “blood moon” nickname.

A lunar eclipse happens when the earth travels perfectly between the moon and the sun so that it completely cover the moon in shadow. The partial eclipse will begin at 3:55AM, but peak in totality just before 6AM. The moon will look pretty amazing if you look up anytime between 5:15-6:40AM.

Hopefully we will all get a good view, because another total lunar eclipse is not on tap until 2025!

You won’t need special eyewear to view this eclipse, so no worries about that. We’ll keep you posted on weather conditions leading up to it as well!

