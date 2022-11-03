Man arrested after shooting at another person’s vehicle in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested a shooting in downtown Asheville.

Police said during an investigation they found shell casings and broken glass in a parking lot near Mountain Street.

The location of the shell casings indicate that the suspect, 35-year-old Johnny Reynolds, fired a gun several times, hitting the victim’s car, according to police.

Officers also found a Sig Sauer 320 M17 pistol (9mm) and Tristar shotgun (12ga).

After the investigation, Reynolds was taken into custody on Wednesday, Nov. 2 and charged with the following:

Discharge a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle

Discharge a Firearm on Educational Property

Possession of a Firearm on Educational Property

He was released the same day on a $63,000 secured bond issued by the magistrate.

If anyone has information regarding this case, call police at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.