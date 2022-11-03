‘One pill can kill:’ Upstate coroner warns about deadly fentanyl overdoses

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office issued a reminder to the community about the dangers of fentanyl as deadly overdoses continue to rise in the county.

Coroner Sonny Cox said as of Wednesday, his office has responded to 39 drug-related deaths this year. Of those deaths, 15 are confirmed to be associated with fentanyl and 12 cases are still pending.

Cox said even a small dose of fentanyl can be deadly - and he urges anyone battling substance abuse to seek help.

“Your life matters, don’t cut it short,” the coroner’s office posted on Facebook.

Click here for resources available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

