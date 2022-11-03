Rutherford County deputies looking for missing woman
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherfordton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman
39-year-old Heather Danielle Queen is described as five foot four and approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Deputies said Queen may be in a dark color Chrysler Pacifica van with a damaged front bumper.
Anyone with information on where Heather Danielle Queen is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.
