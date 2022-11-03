Saltwater Kitchen permanently closed after reopening in March

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After being closed for 2 years and reopening in early 2022, Saltwater Kitchen has permanently closed.

The restaurant, owned by Rick Erwin’s Dining Group, was located inside of Haywood Mall reopened on March 2.

“The difficult decision has been made to close Saltwater Kitchen. After reopening in March of 2022, after an extended closure due to the pandemic, sales volume at this location was insufficient to support operations. We had great leadership and staff in place and heard a lot of positive feedback from our customers. But the location proved to be an ongoing challenge we simply could not overcome. Thank you to everyone who supported Saltwater Kitchen. We love this restaurant concept and its design. Don’t be surprised if you see it pop up again in the future.”

The coastal seafood restaurant’s menu focused on dishes like oysters and fish entrées and offered more casual crowd-pleasers like fried seafood platters, fish and shrimp tacos, po’boys, lobster rolls, fried fish sandwiches and peel and eat shrimp

