SC State students to receive mandatory sexual assault prevention training

(Live 5)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State University announced Thursday a partnership to provide mandatory sexual assault prevention training.

SC State said it entered into a partnership with Vector Solutions to provide the training. The online courses will be required for all students. Students that fail to complete the courses will have a hold placed on their account and can’t participate during intake or with student organizations.

The university said in a statement, “Vector Solutions’ courses educate students on a variety of complex topics, so they can succeed and stay safe. The courses help stimulate change in attitudes and behaviors and encourage healthier decision-making.”

