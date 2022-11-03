Sunday alcohols sales on the ballot in Pickens County

LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of the last counties in South Carolina that doesn’t allow Sunday alcohol sales will soon leave the decision up to the voters.

Voters in Pickens County will find two referendums on the ballot regarding the issue when they head to the polls this November.

In May, Pickens County Council voted to put the referendums o the ballot and leave the decision up to the voters.

Pickens County is one of eight counties where Sunday alcohol sales are not allowed countywide. It is permitted in four cities within the county, according to the SC Department of Revenue, Central, Clemson, Easley, and Pickens, but nowhere else in the county.

The questions on the ballot ask whether to allow the sale of beer and wine on Sundays at approved stores, like convenience stores or grocery stores and if alcoholic beverages can be sold at approved businesses, like restaurants and bars.

“It would bring a lot more revenue into town if we could just get it here instead of having to use extra to go somewhere else,” said Kayla Neeley, who lives in Liberty.

FOX Carolina spoke with several people who live in the town of Liberty to see if they would support the approval of Sunday alcohol sales.

Many say they are in favor or indifferent about the change, saying if other cities in the county can do so, everywhere should and that restricting what days people can buy alcohol is too restrictive.

Others said they are not in favor of approving Sunday alcohol sales, citing religious reasons and previous experiences with alcoholism.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.