Trial for suspect accused of killing Uber driver begins

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The trial for a man accused of killing an Uber driver is underway in Greenville County.

Jospeh Johnson, III is charged with the murder of Michael Mecklenburg.

Mecklenburg was shot to death in April 2017 after dropping off a passenger on Power Street, about two miles from downtown Greenville.

Three expert witnesses took the stand on Wednesday and testified about forensic cell phone data.

The prosecution argued that the forensic records placed Johnson at the scene of the crime. Johnson’s attorney said the data could not pinpoint his exact location.

Deputies said Mecklenburg was dropping off a passenger in the early morning hours when Johnson, who lived nearby, went outside and began arguing with him.

On Wednesday, both sides rested their case. The jury will hear closing arguments at 9am on Thursday morning.

If found guilty, Johnson faces up to life in prison.

