Unforgotten stories from the Battlefield Part II

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - America had moved away from an isolationalist attitude and they were the men and women who secured our democracy for the generations that followed. Approximately 16-million Americans who served in World War II, and only approximately 167,000 are still alive today. The National WWII Museum which is dedicated to the men and women who fought and won the great conflict estimates only 7,200 are still alive in the Carolinas.

The economic and political instability of WWII was etched early in the mind of a teenage Foster Owen Gooding. And he was familiar with the bombardment of headlines.

“I was delivering newspapers from Miami to Key West,” said Gooding.

In 1944, he was approximately 4,700 miles away from the Ardenne Forest region, one of the sites of the Battle of the Bulge – but the 18-year-old says he already knew the stories.

“I seen what was going on in the newspaper every day,” Gooding said.

He also wasn’t surprised that he’d be drafted. and soon boarded a ship for northern France.

“We were replacements. going into the war because the war was still going at the Battle of the Bulge,” Gooding said.

The now Army Pvt. Gooding was a motor transport operator who navigated troops in combat.

“I didn’t know what to think,” Gooding said. “You’re in the service, and you’re told what to do. you don’t think.”

Pvt. Gooding not only transported personnel, he also delivered supplies to the war fight.

“(I was) a lot happier driving truck than I was out there in the field with a rifle in my hands,” he said.

By the time Pvt. Foster arrived to Europe, Allied Forces had taken a stronghold on a German controlled western Europe, but the war wasn’t over.

“We were going to go to Japan because they were still fighting at that time,” he said.

But instead, Gooding was sent to Buttenheim, Germany where he ran into a familiar ally.

“(My brother) was in the Army,”Gooding said.

He’s referring to his older brother, Earl. In fact, three of his brothers served during WWII.

“Back then it was a part of life,” Gooding said. “You have to go and you have to fight for your country.”

He was in Europe for almost a year before being transferred to work at the pentagon as a staff driver, responsible for driving families of the fallen to Arlington National Cemetery. One of the cnation’s oldest cemeteries and the final resting place for many WWII fallen.

“You feel for the people because their loved one’s were killed overseas. And they didn’t have a chance to finish their life out,” Gooding said.

That experience sticks with Pvt. Gooding, just as much as his time in the fight.

“Whenever you go into the service, you leave everything behind over here and when you (enter) war, you go into a totally different area,” he said. “You don’t know whether you’re coming back home or not.”

Gooding also reflects on the prisoners of war and the still missing in action.

“There still are some missing who haven’t found,” he said.

These are the layered stories even his children, like Joyce Morris say they never learned, until to now.

“It’s really been fascinating to hear all his stories and to learn now about everything that he did back then,” said Morris. “If we hadn’t of won that war back then, who knows where we would be today.”

Her father says while he’s proud of his service having gone through war, he considers peace a precious rarity.

“As I see it, that’s the way it is now. But that’s not the way it should be,” Gooding said. “It should be that every country should be getting along together. It shouldn’t be one trying to outdo the other one.

The Defense POW and Missing in Action Accounting Agency estimates over 2,000 veterans from the Carolinas who served in WWII are still unaccounted for. The agency says the heroes are not forgotten, and they’re committed to the difficult task of locating, recovering and identifying the service members who defended the Constitution.

