Woman charged after deputies say she was impaired, naked, sitting in chair in front yard yelling

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County say a woman was charged after she was found intoxicated and naked, sitting in her front yard screaming as children were getting off a school bus.

According to the report, deputies were called for an “urgent welfare check” after neighbors reported seeing Stacey Lorraine Fry, 54, out in her front yard at the home on Willow Oaks Drive. The incident was reported at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies say that when they arrived they found Fry in the yard. They said she was naked and sitting in a chair. They asked her to go back inside of her house and she reportedly replied that is “not illegal to be naked,” and “I’m not going in my ******* house.”

When deputies attempted to get Fry out of the chair, they say she kicked and punched at them, striking one deputy in the chin. They described her body as “going limp” when they tried to place her in the patrol car.

Once at the magistrate’s office, deputies had to use a restraint chair in order to get Fry to the detention center. She was jailed under a bond of $3500, charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, intoxicated and disruptive, and indecent exposure.

