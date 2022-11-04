12 pets exposed to rabid goat in Anderson County, DHEC says

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed a goat in Piedmont tested positive to rabies.

DHEC said the goat was found near Roper Road and Moore Road and was exposed to one person and 12 animals.

The person was referred to their healthcare provider and the animals have been quarantined, according to the agency.

The goat was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on Nov. 2 and was confirmed to have rabies on Nov. 3, 2022.

If you believe that you, your family or your pets have come in contact with this goat or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Anderson office at (864) 260-5585.

