5 hurt celebrating Coastal Carolina’s win over Appalachian State

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of fans were hurt while celebrating Coastal Carolina’s win over Appalachian State on Thursday.

Fans were seen dropping from the stands and storming the field as time expired at Brooks Stadium in the Chanticleers’ 35-28 victory.

Chants win it and the students *rush* the field pic.twitter.com/z5KJj5Ziy5 — Corinne McGrath (@CorinneDMcGrath) November 4, 2022

A spokesperson from the university confirmed to WMBF News that five people in total were injured. Three of the fans were taken to a hospital and released while two others were treated at the stadium.

More details were not immediately available.

