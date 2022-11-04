Cold front brings rain for the weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rain chances increase for the weekend, but it won’t be an all day wash-out either day.

First Alert Headlines

Scattered showers on and off all weekend

Daylight saving time ends, clocks fall back one hour at 2:00 AM Sunday

Unseasonably warm though early next week

Friday evening wraps up the week on a high note with a mild evening and staying dry. However, rain chances go up overnight as a cold front starts to throw moisture our way. Saturday morning, we wake up to a few scattered showers and they continue on and off throughout the morning. By Saturday afternoon, the rain continues to be scattered, but pockets of heavier rain move through the area. These heavy downpours continue Saturday night and into Sunday. And while some areas on Sunday may not see much rain, others may see quite a bit of rain and a band sets up from McDowell County southwest into Greenville and down to Elbert County Georgia. These areas could see heavy rains for a good chunk of Sunday while other areas may end up with little to no rain.

Scattered rain this weekend (Fox Carolina)

Temperatures remain mild throughout the weekend. In fact, overnight lows are unseasonably warm thanks to the cloud cover. We wake up to morning lows in the mid 50s to the low 60s. Highs are in the mid 70s in the Upstate to the upper 60s in the mountains both Saturday and Sunday.

Monday there’s a small chance for a lingering shower however, for the most part, the early part of the week is nice and dry with a return to sunny skies. We may break or tie record highs on Monday with a forecast high of 79 in Greenville, breaking the old record of 78 and a forecast high of 75 in Asheville, just one degree below the record high. Tuesday backs off into the upper 60s to the low 70s and then the bottom drops out. Wednesday morning, temperatures fall into the 40s with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to the low 60s. The rest of the week remains cool with an increasing chance for rain.

Next 3 days (Fox Carolina)

Drought conditions have undergone little change, even with the heavier rain that some of us picked up on Halloween. As of the latest Drought Monitor update, we’ve seen some minor scaling back of drought conditions in parts of the Upstate and the western mountains. Even so, most of our region remains in moderate to severe drought, and major relief still looks unlikely in the near future.

Drought Monitor report as of 11/3/2022. (WHNS)

The tropics are active with a couple of disturbances to keep an eye on. Lisa is a depression off the coast of Mexico. It isn’t expected to do much redevelopment as it meanders in the far southern Gulf of Mexico through the weekend. The area of low pressure near Bermuda isn’t likely to develop into much, but squally weather is possible for the island early next week. The area of most interest is a disturbance expected to develop near Hispaniola over the weekend. The disturbance is expected to drift west toward the US East Coast into early next week. There is indication in the models we see some tropical in nature moisture in the Southeast middle to later part of next week but it’s a little to early to say exactly where quite yet.

Tropical development chances (Fox Carolina)

