Clinton kicker plays for young girl battling cancer

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Family and sports go hand-in-hand. A team picks each other up when one is down. One athlete from Clinton is making a difference for a family member in need.

Three-year-old Madi Nelson is a character.

“She’s just got that infectious personality where anybody she’s around she makes them laugh and smile.” Todd Nelson, Madi Nelson’s father, said.

Her smile masks the year long battle for her life.

“We knew when this all started she had plenty of fight in her.” Nelson said.

Three-year-old Madi Nelson lays in a hospital bed while wearing a costume and a long, flowing wig. (Keegan Fortman)

In January 2022, the Nelson Family noticed something wrong with their daughter. A series of scans told a grim story.

“It hit us like a ton of bricks.” Nelson said.

Madi was diagnosed with Stage 4, high-risk Neuroblastoma.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in a hospital where you try to distract yourself with focusing on the next step,” Nelson said. “There were some dark times where you’re just trying to figure it out. We committed early on to not waste any time figuring out the why. We knew Madi obviously didn’t deserve it. We figured we’d focus on everything else. The community, our friends and family. They surrounded us immediately.”

One such friend was in the Upstate.

“I hate to see someone just like Madi having to go through this,” Nelson said. “So, being able to help her as much as I can, it just makes me feel great.”

Clinton kicker Keegan Fortman is a family friend of the Nelson’s Back in July, he decided to make a difference. Fortman started an online pledge drive where every kick he made means donations to Madi’s family.

“It makes me not anxious, but nervous in a way that I feel like I need to make it,” Nelson said. “And when I don’t, it annoys me to know that’s a little bit less that I helped out Madi and her family. But, whenever I do make it, it’s just extra exciting.”

The support has been overwhelming for Madi’s entire team.

“All the support has been great. If that message of Madi means this much to everybody,” Nelson said. “Here on Earth that God let’s her stay.”

If you would like to help out with Keegan’s campaign, click this link or scan the QR code below.

QR code for Keegan Fortman's fundraiser for Madi Nelson (None)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.