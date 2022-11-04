Deputies: Hydro bike stolen from lake area in Anderson

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information on a hydro bike stolen from the lake area in Anderson.

Deputies said the hydro bike was stolen from Green Hill Drive between Oct. 28 and Nov. 3.

If you or anyone you know has seen the bike, please contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2022-15193.

