Deputies: Hydro bike stolen from lake area in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information on a hydro bike stolen from the lake area in Anderson.

Deputies said the hydro bike was stolen from Green Hill Drive between Oct. 28 and Nov. 3.

If you or anyone you know has seen the bike, please contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2022-15193.

MORE NEWS: Counterfeit THC-laced snacks seized from NC stores, Secretary of State says

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.