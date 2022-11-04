Deputies searching for missing woman who could be in danger

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Monica C. D. Martin, a missing woman from Anderson County who may be in danger.

Deputies said Martin was last seen downtown at the Anderson County Courthouse, where she had court today. They added that she had on a blue scrub top, black scrub bottoms and black Air Jordan shoes.

According to deputies, Martin drives a 2010 Mercedes Sport with SC tag VT94654.

Anyone with information regarding Monica is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4444 and reference case number 2022-15204. People can also send tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at www.crimesc.com or www.p3tips.com

