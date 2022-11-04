Driver hurt in school bus crash in Spartanburg Co.

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A school bus driver and bus monitor were taken to the hospital after a collision on Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Spartanburg School District 3 said no students were on board the bus when the crash occurred in Pacolet.

The bus driver suffered minor injuries. Both she and the bus monitor were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

According to the district, the South Carolina Highway Patrol found the other driver to be at fault in the collision. Details about the other driver’s condition have not been released.

