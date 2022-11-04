Driver hurt in school bus crash in Spartanburg Co.

school bus generic
school bus generic(WILX)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A school bus driver and bus monitor were taken to the hospital after a collision on Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Spartanburg School District 3 said no students were on board the bus when the crash occurred in Pacolet.

The bus driver suffered minor injuries. Both she and the bus monitor were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

According to the district, the South Carolina Highway Patrol found the other driver to be at fault in the collision. Details about the other driver’s condition have not been released.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Electrolux in Anderson, SC
Electrolux announces thousands of layoffs worldwide
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing teen found in Greenville, police say
FILE - Jimmie Johnson climbs into his car before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona...
Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR as part-owner, driver
A federal lawsuit claims Facebook radicalized Dylann Roof culminating in the 2015 shooting at...
Federal lawsuit claims Facebook radicalized Dylann Roof