Electrolux announces thousands of layoffs worldwide

Electrolux in Anderson, SC
Electrolux in Anderson, SC(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Electrolux, a manufacturing company with a newly-expanded plant in Anderson County, announced thousands of layoffs that will affect workers across the globe.

Last week the company said it is implementing a cost reduction and restructuring program to increase earnings.

Electrolux says between 3,500 and 4,000 positions companywide will be impacted by the program in the last quarter of 2022.

“Regarding business area North America, I am obviously very disappointed with our performance,” said CEO Jonas Samuelson. “The production transformation with the two new facilities Anderson and Springfield including several new product platforms, in combination with the particularly challenging supply chain conditions, require additional measures to return to stability and profitability.”

Samuelson said stabilizing and improving operational planning in Anderson is part of the North American turnaround plan.

Click here for more information from Electrolux.

