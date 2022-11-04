Fujifilm looks to hire 500 people for seasonal roles in Greenwood

Fujifilm plant in Greenwood
Fujifilm plant in Greenwood(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fujifim announced that they are looking for around 500 people to fill roles at their manufacturing plant in Greenwood this holiday season.

Officials said most of the jobs will be light manufacturing and assembly roles that will start between now and Thanksgiving. They added that these roles could include material handling, shipping, production, and more.

According to officials, the company’s current base hiring rate is $12 to $13 an hour, depending on the department. They are also providing shift and weekend premiums of an additional $1 per hour that will rise in the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Anyone interested in applying for these roles can text Jobs to 864-223-5566 for more information.

Officials said Fujifilm has been in Greenwood for over 20 years and operates a clean environment making products that people love.

