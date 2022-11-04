Greenville Police looking for deaf and mute 16-year-old

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for a missing teen who is deaf and mute.

16-year-old Niyo Elisa is missing from the area of Cleveland Street, according to police.

Police said Niyo was last seen wearing a red shirt, tan jacket, black pants, and a back pack. He may be on a bicycle.

Anyone with information on Niyo Elisa’s location is asked to call 911.

