Greenville Police looking for deaf and mute 16-year-old

Niyo Elisa
Niyo Elisa(Greenville Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for a missing teen who is deaf and mute.

16-year-old Niyo Elisa is missing from the area of Cleveland Street, according to police.

Police said Niyo was last seen wearing a red shirt, tan jacket, black pants, and a back pack. He may be on a bicycle.

Anyone with information on Niyo Elisa’s location is asked to call 911.

