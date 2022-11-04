‘It’s definitely frustrating’: Upstate Fire Chief calls for improvements to road

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Belmont Fire Department Chief Anthony Segars is frustrated that his department keeps responding to crashes on the same stretch of road.

“We still may have accidents in that area, but I think if we can get this one situation resolved I think it will lessen the severity of those accidents,” he said.

He’s talking about a part of White Horse Road Extension near Hicks Road, where there is a dip in the road.

“Most of the (crashes) we see, it takes them off the roadway through the fence. There are other homes on that side of the road. We’ve had (vehicles) come across and take the corner posts off of some of the porches there and that’s just too close for comfort,” said Segars.

James Bryant lives on that stretch.

He’s had his fence run over, a telephone poll crashed into, and a person even lost their life in September after being involved in a crash right next to his house.

“It’s really, really bad. I mean we’ve had six wrecks here in the last year alone,” said Bryant.

The South Carolina Department of public safety says in 2022 ten crashes have been reported on White Horse Road Extension, the most since 2018.

“Once in a while you’d have somebody come down through here and run off the road and wreck, but in the last 15 years it’s gotten worse and worse,” said Bryant.

FOX Carolina reached out to SCDOT to see if any changes to the road are in the works.

A spokesperson says an engineer went out to the road on Thursday and that the department will look at the crossline pipe where the dip is to see if it needs to be replaced.

“In my opinion, this is just my opinion, when you start to have a large amount of crashes, and you start to have fatalities that are involved in these crashes, and the severity of these crashes are getting more severe as the road gets worse it’s definitely frustrating. And something needs to happen,” said Segars.

