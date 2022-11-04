Jackson County Schools to close Monday due to illness

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jackson County Public Schools (JCPS) announced that schools in the district will be closed on Monday due to an illness that impacted many students and staff this week.

District officials said they’ve had trouble staffing classes because of the number of employees missing school.

According to officials, the schools will be closed on November 7, 2022. However, it will be an optional workday for staff.

Over the weekend and Monday, crews will extensively clean the school as sick students and staff use the long weekend to recover.

Officials said the day won’t need to be made up because of the built-in dates in the JCPS calendar.

High school athletic teams can meet as planned over the weekend and on Monday. However, all middle school athletic activities will be canceled.

