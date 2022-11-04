Man accused of hitting 2 troopers in Greenville Co. appears for bond hearing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man accused of hitting two South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers and leaving the scene is expected to appear before a judge Friday morning.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Marlo Roger Seawright is faces charges including hit-and-run with great bodily harm, hit-and-run with minor personal injury and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

Deputies said on Oct. 16, Trooper Devin Kugler and another trooper were conducting a sobriety test on Cedar Lane Roadwhen they were both hit by a driver who drove off.

Seawright was taken into custody about an hour after the incident.

Trooper Kugler was seriously hurt in the crash and remains in the hospital.

Seawright was denied bond in a first hearing and will appear before a judge again Friday morning.

