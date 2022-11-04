One dead, one injured following shooting in Anderson

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are investigating after two people were shot on Wednesday night.

Officers said they responded to Plantation Road after the someone reported the shooting. Officers confirmed that one victim got shot in the leg, and the other was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they’re also responding to Plantation Road to investigate.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are helping investigate the scene.

This situation is developing. We will update this story as we learn more.

