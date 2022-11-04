Three players in SC win $50,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While nobody won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, lottery officials confirmed that three lucky players in South Carolina won $50,000.

Lottery officials said players in South Carolina won 124,000 prizes from the drawing ranging from $4 to $50,000.

According to officials, someone purchased one of the three $50,000 tickets at a Pitt Stop in Irmo. Another was bought from a QuikTrip in Rock Hill. The final $50,000 ticket was a Double Play sold at a Spinx in Greer.

Residents in South Carolina interested in playing Powerball can purchase a ticket at most grocery and convenience stores. The next drawing is this Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.