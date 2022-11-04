“Through Our Eyes” photography project document’s homelessness in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Earlier this year a local photographer started a project documenting homelessness in Spartanburg County.

Except—it wasn’t him taking the pictures. They gave out disposable cameras to people experiencing homelessness. Their task was to take pictures showing what their daily lives look like. For the first time—those pictures are being shown to the world.

“I wanted to see through their eyes what it was like to live on the streets or in the shelter in Spartanburg County” said Jason Williamson.

Williamson is a local photographer who, in 2016, created the “Through Our Eyes” project, with a goal of understanding what it’s really like to be without a home. They last documented Spartanburg in 2017.

“As Spartanburg has changed over the last several years. We just thought it would be so important to continue to bring the project back here” said Williamson.

They gave out 100 disposable cameras to people experiencing homelessness. For a week they become photographers, documenting their own lives.

“I looked out and I saw something that was meaningful. I shared it and it caught a lot of people’s attention. To me that’s great” said George Young, one of the photographer participants in the project.

Young spent time homeless and battling an alcohol addiction. One of his photos, showing a rack of bike’s, made it to the top 20 finalists on display.

“It gave me a chance to look inside myself,” said Young about participating in the project.

Young says that moment in the photo made him reflect on where he was and where he wanted to be.

“I accepted my condition and that was the most important part for me to realize, ‘a bicycle is what you have right now’ and it’s good” he said.

He sought help and rehabilitation from Miracle Hill Rescue Mission, started a landscape business, got a car and soon, he’ll be moving into his own place.

“I’ve done it, I lived it and I don’t want to be like that” he said.

Under each photo in the exhibition is a donation box. You can put money in the box to vote for your favorite photo. All of the money raised will go to local organizations that assist the homeless.

For Williamson, this project goes beyond showing a pretty picture.

“I believe that every person has a story that is valuable and through a simple disposable camera and we gave them an opportunity to share that with the entire community,” he said.

The Through Our Eyes exhibition will be open at the Chapman Cultural Center Artists’ Guild Gallery, through November 27th. You can also see the pictures on their website.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.