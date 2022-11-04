Two Upstate football players injured in crash following team breakfast

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County School District Five announced that two students from Byrnes High School were injured this morning after crashing on the way to school.

Officials said the two students were leaving a breakfast for the football team and driving to school when the crash happened. Both students were taken to the hospital for treatment. Thankfully, their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Spartanburg School District Five released the following statement after the crash.

“Earlier today, two Byrnes High School football players were involved in a car accident on their way to school, after leaving a team breakfast. We are very grateful their injuries are non-life-threatening, and both are receiving excellent care at a local hospital. District Five asks that you keep both young men, and the entire Rebels football team, in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Byrnes football team also asked people to keep the two players in their prayers.

