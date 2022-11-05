Asheville Police: Teen arrested with “Ghost Gun” and drugs

"Ghost gun"
"Ghost gun"(Asheville Police Department)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, November 1st, Asheville Police say they were following up on a tip about a recent gunfire exchange in West Asheville when they located a juvenile on Haywood Road, who was believed to be a person of interest.

Officials say the person was taken into custody for possession of Ecstasy and a 9mm Polymer 80 pistol, a “ghost gun”.

Police say the following charges were levied:

-Petition: Carrying a Concealed Gun

-Petition: Possession of Handgun by a Minor

-Petition: Felony Possession of Sch. I

Detectives say they are continuing work with the Department of Juvenile Justice in this investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pickens County Coroner identifies man killed after walking in highway
Jaquan Kayne Alston
GCSO: 18-year-old charged in connection to shooting at Upstate business
Scene of stabbing in Greenville County
Deputies respond after shots fired, man stabbed in Taylors
The Allen family is hosting its 5th annual blood drive in memory of their teenage son Hunter...
5th Annual Hunter Allen Memorial Blood Drive