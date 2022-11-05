Asheville Police: Teen arrested with “Ghost Gun” and drugs

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, November 1st, Asheville Police say they were following up on a tip about a recent gunfire exchange in West Asheville when they located a juvenile on Haywood Road, who was believed to be a person of interest.

Officials say the person was taken into custody for possession of Ecstasy and a 9mm Polymer 80 pistol, a “ghost gun”.

Police say the following charges were levied:

-Petition: Carrying a Concealed Gun

-Petition: Possession of Handgun by a Minor

-Petition: Felony Possession of Sch. I

Detectives say they are continuing work with the Department of Juvenile Justice in this investigation.

