Asheville Police: Teen arrested with “Ghost Gun” and drugs
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, November 1st, Asheville Police say they were following up on a tip about a recent gunfire exchange in West Asheville when they located a juvenile on Haywood Road, who was believed to be a person of interest.
Officials say the person was taken into custody for possession of Ecstasy and a 9mm Polymer 80 pistol, a “ghost gun”.
Police say the following charges were levied:
-Petition: Carrying a Concealed Gun
-Petition: Possession of Handgun by a Minor
-Petition: Felony Possession of Sch. I
Detectives say they are continuing work with the Department of Juvenile Justice in this investigation.
