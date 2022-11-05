Clemson clinches spot in ACC Conference Championship

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson will return to the ACC Conference Championship game after clinching the Atlantic Division. No. 20 Syracuse lost to Pittsburgh 19-9, eliminating the Orange from playing for the Conference Championship game.

Clemson had a streak of six consecutive appearances in the conference title game that ended last season.

The winner of the ACC Coastal division is still up for grabs. Currently North Carolina is atop the division standings with an 8-1 record overall and a 5-0 conference mark.

The ACC Conference Championship game will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Dec. 3 at 8 p.m.

We'll see y'all in Charlotte on December 3 🏈 pic.twitter.com/buLeLvjFh8 — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) November 5, 2022

