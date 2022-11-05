Clemson clinches spot in ACC Conference Championship

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gestures during an NCAA college football news conference at the...
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gestures during an NCAA college football news conference at the Atlantic Coast Conference media days in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, July 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(Nell Redmond | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson will return to the ACC Conference Championship game after clinching the Atlantic Division. No. 20 Syracuse lost to Pittsburgh 19-9, eliminating the Orange from playing for the Conference Championship game.

Clemson had a streak of six consecutive appearances in the conference title game that ended last season.

The winner of the ACC Coastal division is still up for grabs. Currently North Carolina is atop the division standings with an 8-1 record overall and a 5-0 conference mark.

The ACC Conference Championship game will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Dec. 3 at 8 p.m.

