Coroner investigating after woman’s body found on the road

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner is investigating after a woman’s body was found on the side of the road Friday morning.

The coroner said 20-year-old Emily Lauren King’s body was found lying face down in the grass in front of Cannons Camp Ground Road at around 11:45 a.m.

The coroner said King was staying with a friend in Gaffney and was a reportedly frequent walker in the area.

