Crews responding to vehicle fire along I-85 in Anderson Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County dispatch confirmed that crews are responding to a vehicle fire along I-85 impacting traffic.

Officials said the vehicle on fire is a semi-truck without a trailer that stopped near mile marker 14.

This situation is still developing as crews work to clean up the area. We will update this story as we learn more.

