Deputies respond after shots fired, man stabbed in Taylors

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene in Taylors after receiving reports of shots fired in a house with children inside.

According to deputies, the call came in at around 2:15 p.m. regarding the scene on Williams Road.

Once on scene, deputies found a man with non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed by another person.

The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived, but has been found and placed in custody.

