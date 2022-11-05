Deputies searching for missing teen in Pickens County

PICKENS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teen who was last seen in October.

According to deputies, 15-year-old Arnold Vidal Alfaro was last seen at his house in Easley on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Alfaro is five feet five inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call Det. Kent at 864-898-2449 or 864-898-5500.

