Done with your pumpkins? An upstate deer rescue will take them off your hands

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Now that Halloween is over you might be ready to take down those fall decorations but what do you do with the pumpkins? There’s a local non-profit that would be happy to take them off your hands.

Instead of going to a landfill, they could be dinner for a deer.

Connie Hall is the owner of Magnolia Fawn Rescue. The non-profit mainly rescue’s, rehabilitates and releases deer. Many of them who’ve been taken in after people tried to keep them as pets.

“We have doubled the fawn rescues that we usually do. We rescued over 100 fawn” said Hall.

She says land clearing for new development in the upstate, is the main factor to why they’ve seen more. And more deer—means more mouths to feed.

“When they’re waning off the milk, they need more grain so our grain costs have gone up. And the adults, once the weather starts getting cooler, their appetite goes up” said Hall.

Typically around this time of year—the pumpkin donations start rolling in. From businesses, churches and families. but this year it’s not quite the same.

“We used to have like these big barrels and they’re just full of pumpkins,” said Hall.

Drought and crop failure’s made pumpkins harder to come by this year. So far this year the rescue has only collected 20 pumpkins and they need more. So, if you have any uncut pumpkins, you can drop them off and feed the deer yourself.

“People come out and help with the deer. They’re volunteers and they can come out and help feed the deer” said Hall.

Any pumpkin you have could be a sweet treat for Magnolia’s fawn. They also take fruits like apples and sweet potatoes, veggies and acorns.

“Instead of just having their regular grain, it’s also like a treat, but it’s very healthy for them,” said Hall.

If you want to volunteer or donate your pumpkin’s, you can find Magnolia Fawn Rescue on Facebook and Tik Tok.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.