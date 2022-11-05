Family hosts 5th annual blood drive in memory of Upstate teen

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate family is hosting a blood drive in memory of an Upstate teen who passed away due to complications with the flu in 2018.

Hunter Allen, 19, was diagnosed with flu type A in January 2018. Allen’s condition quickly worsened and he was eventually hospitalized and placed on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation), which functioned as his heart and lungs. During his treatment, he received 56 units of blood over the course of 56 days before he passed away.

His family has partnered with The Blood Connection to host a blood drive since his passing in 2018. The Hunter Allen Memorial Blood Drive has collected more than 170 units of blood, which in turn, has impacted up to 530 lives.

This year, the family will donate $20 to the Hunter Allen Scholarship Fund for every blood donor. The scholarship is given to a student at Allen’s old school Crescent High School.

