Deputies respond after shots fired, man stabbed in Taylors

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene in Taylors after receiving reports of shots fired in a house with children inside.

According to deputies, the call came in at around 2:15 p.m. regarding the scene on Williams Road.

Once on scene, deputies found a man with non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed by another person.

The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived, but has been found and placed in custody.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.