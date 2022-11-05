Officers investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Spartanburg

Nov. 4, 2022
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed that one person died Friday night following a motorcycle crash in Spartanburg.

Officials said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Asheville Highway and S. Cleveland Park Drive. They added that the collision was between a motorcyclist and a car.

Sadly, the motorcyclist passed away at the scene following the crash. The Coroner’s Office identified him as 33-year-old Burt Lemont Moore from Boiling Springs.

The Spartanburg Police Department is still investigating this crash. We will update this story as we learn more.

