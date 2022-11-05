Pickens County Coroner identifies man killed after walking in highway

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office says they’ve identified the victim of a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian collision that occurred Friday.

Officials say 66-year-old Douglas Casey was walking in the highway when he was hit by a vehicle.

The Coroner’s Office says Casey died from blunt force trauma.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says they’re currently investigating the case, so stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.