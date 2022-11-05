Pickens County Coroner identifies man killed after walking in highway

By Sumner Moorer
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office says they’ve identified the victim of a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian collision that occurred Friday.

Officials say 66-year-old Douglas Casey was walking in the highway when he was hit by a vehicle.

The Coroner’s Office says Casey died from blunt force trauma.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says they’re currently investigating the case, so stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

