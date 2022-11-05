Unforgotten stories from the Battlefield Part III

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was a war amid rising global tension and tyranny, but providing an arsenal of democracy would have costs. The National World War II Museum estimates 60-million people died during WWII; mostly civilians, caught in the cross-fire. And they’re the men, women and children that former T/5 (technician fifth grade) Raymond Dawkins often thinks about.

Sitting comfortable in his home alongside his wife of 70-plus years, 96-year-old Dawkins reflects on his return to Normandy’s Omaha Beach, last year.

“People were lined up on the streets over there, to greet us, and they wanted to shake our hands,” he said.

Emotions ran high, they also ran deep.

“(We visited the) cemeteries at Omaha Beach, and that’s where the Soldiers who were killed are at and they gave us a rose and then we all put the rose on the graves,” Dawkins said.

He calls himself a lucky one, a man who could return to the site historians call the greatest sea-borne invasion in history, where Allied Forces drove the enemy to their defeat.

“How did I contribute? I was there,” Dawkins said.

He’s a native of Newberry, South Carolina, who had never traveled more than 40-miles away from his home before being drafted at 18. Even before being sent to Europe, Dawkins calls his induction into the military eye-opening.

“The one thing that was eye-opening was I had never met any Yankees,” he said.

The military was at the forefront of the nation’s era of socio-cultural change. And Dawkins, a T/5 in the Army, was seeing it.

“I had never met a lot of different people, or different religious people or nothing,” he said.

Dawkins calls he voyage on the Queen Mary to France cold and grueling.

“The old north Atlantic was rough,” he said.

And as an infantryman, Dawkins says once he made it to the shores of France he and his peers had the difficult task of navigating a lot of foreign territory and providing rifle support on the ground.

“The majority of France and Germany that I saw was the from the back of a 6x6 truck,” Dawkins said. “And I always would see where I’d been, I never wanted to see where I was going.”

He also says he quickly learned surviving in a line company requires doing as one is told.

“When they said ‘go’, I’d go,” Dawkins said. “That’s just the way it was.”

He also says he couldn’t ignore the sounds of the German forces arsenal.

“You could the tell the difference between a shell coming in from a German 88mm (anti-aircraft and anti-tank artillery gun),” Dawkins said. “You could tell the difference what was coming in and what was going out.”

He says he functioned in survival mode traveling to three countries, and as one of an estimated 850,000 Allied Forces men to operate on Normandy’s shores, Dawkins says he still doesn’t have the stomach for war.

“I don’t want no more war. Never,” he said. “What little I saw I don’t want no more. I don’t think the public really knows what it is.”

Dawkins also has a heart for the civilians caught in the cross-fire both then and now.

“I always wondered what do (civilians) do while the fighting is going on,” he said “Where did they go?”

Questions Raymond’s wife Margaret Franklin Dawkins has heard a lot. As well as stories reminiscing about a time of more national unity, solidarity, and patriotism.

“He’s for the underdog a lot. He’s always been kind to people,” said Margaret.

Dawkins says his visit to Normandy brought an unforgettable perspective to America’s role liberating Europe. It also opened his eyes to the allyship spawned from war, and the stories being passed across the world through generations.

“In World War II, I don’t care what your station in life was -- you served,” he said. “Everybody went. and I think the country was really united then.”

