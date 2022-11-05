Woman’s body found along road in Cherokee Co.
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner said a woman’s body was found on the side of the road Friday morning.
The coroner said 20-year-old Emily Lauren King’s body was found lying face down in the grass in front of Cannons Camp Ground Road at around 11:45 a.m.
The coroner said King was staying with a friend in Gaffney and was a reportedly frequent walker in the area.
