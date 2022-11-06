Clemson falls to No. 12 in latest AP Poll after first loss
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After suffering the first loss of the season, Clemson has tumbled down the Associated Press Top 25 rankings.
The latest AP Top 25 has the Tigers slated as the 12th-ranked team in the country. That’s down seven spots from the previous rankings.
Ultimately, the poll that matters the most for the Tigers post season hopes are the College Football Playoff rankings. Clemson was ranked fourth in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings released on Nov. 1.
Only the top 4 teams make it into the College Football Playoffs to compete for the National Championship.
The next rankings will be unveiled on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7:00 pm ET on ESPN.
