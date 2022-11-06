Clemson falls to No. 12 in latest AP Poll after first loss

Clemson head coach Dabo Sweeney walks the sideline near the end of an NCAA college football...
Clemson head coach Dabo Sweeney walks the sideline near the end of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame won 35-14. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After suffering the first loss of the season, Clemson has tumbled down the Associated Press Top 25 rankings.

The latest AP Top 25 has the Tigers slated as the 12th-ranked team in the country. That’s down seven spots from the previous rankings.

Ultimately, the poll that matters the most for the Tigers post season hopes are the College Football Playoff rankings. Clemson was ranked fourth in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings released on Nov. 1.

Only the top 4 teams make it into the College Football Playoffs to compete for the National Championship.

The next rankings will be unveiled on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7:00 pm ET on ESPN.

