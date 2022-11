HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Friday in Honea Path.

According to deputies, 45-year-old David Alley was seen along Highway 252 on November 4.

If anyone has information about his whereabouts, submit a tip anonymously at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.