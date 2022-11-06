Former Wendy’s employee finally celebrates retirement party

The party was great considering what happened a month ago.
Dennis Peek, whose sister said earlier this month he was fired from his Wendy's job after more...
Dennis Peek, whose sister said earlier this month he was fired from his Wendy's job after more than 20 years, is set to become an officer for a day on Thursday.(Source: Family-submitted photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - The town of Stanley threw a retirement celebration for Dennis Peek Saturday afternoon.

“It’s emotional. It is amazing. It’s overwhelming,” Cona Turner, Dennis’ sister, said.

The party was great considering what happened a month ago.

Turner’s viral social media post about his firing from Wendy’s changed everything. The outpour of online support was a pleasant surprise.

You may also like: Man with special needs who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, given new job as police officer for a day

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Woman's body found along road in Cherokee Co.
Woman's body found along road in Cherokee Co.
One killed in motorcycle crash
One killed in motorcycle crash
Hunter Allen Blood Drive
Family hosts 5th annual blood drive in memory of teen
Man in custody following stabbing in Taylors
Man in custody following stabbing in Taylors
Man killed after being hit by vehicle
Man killed after being hit by vehicle