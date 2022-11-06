Gamecocks leading Vanderbilt 31-14 at half
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina leads Vanderbilt 31-14 after the first half.
USC’s defense put a stop to the Commodores first drive. Darius Rush intercepted a pass to give the Gamecocks the ball.
Soon after, Spencer Rattler found Xavier Legette open for a 29-yard touchdown.
The Commodores responded with a quick scoring drive. In response, USC brought out the trick plays. Receiver Dakereon Joyner threw a pass to Antwane Wells Jr. He turned the corner and went 68-yards for another touchdown.
USC led 14-7 after the big play score.
After a South Carolina field goal, Vanderbilt cut the deficit to three-points after scoring a touchdown.
USC found the end zone again courtesy of Christian Beal-Smith. The Wake Forest transfer running back wasn’t stopped as he ran 52-yards for a touchdown.
South Carolina wasn’t done putting up scores in the first half.
Spencer Rattler was rolling out near the goal line. He threw up a pass towards the back of the end zone and Josh Vann was there for the great touchdown reception.
Stay tuned to Fox Carolina for updates as this game continues in the second half.
