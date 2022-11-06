Gamecocks leading Vanderbilt 31-14 at half

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina leads Vanderbilt 31-14 after the first half.

USC’s defense put a stop to the Commodores first drive. Darius Rush intercepted a pass to give the Gamecocks the ball.

Soon after, Spencer Rattler found Xavier Legette open for a 29-yard touchdown.

Xavier Legette is all alone for 6⃣ #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/76V5q8jH7X — Mitchel Summers (@MitchSummersTV) November 5, 2022

The Commodores responded with a quick scoring drive. In response, USC brought out the trick plays. Receiver Dakereon Joyner threw a pass to Antwane Wells Jr. He turned the corner and went 68-yards for another touchdown.

USC led 14-7 after the big play score.

🚨🚨JUICE WELLS BIG PLAY ALERT🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/9GhNypjCSS — Mitchel Summers (@MitchSummersTV) November 6, 2022

After a South Carolina field goal, Vanderbilt cut the deficit to three-points after scoring a touchdown.

USC found the end zone again courtesy of Christian Beal-Smith. The Wake Forest transfer running back wasn’t stopped as he ran 52-yards for a touchdown.

Christian Beal-Smith takes it 52-yards to the house 🏘️ #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/c8MGIkrPrm — Mitchel Summers (@MitchSummersTV) November 6, 2022

South Carolina wasn’t done putting up scores in the first half.

Spencer Rattler was rolling out near the goal line. He threw up a pass towards the back of the end zone and Josh Vann was there for the great touchdown reception.

Josh Vann (@JoshVann_) casually mossing dudes for touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/1RLlmQRIpm — Mitchel Summers (@MitchSummersTV) November 6, 2022

