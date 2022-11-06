Gamecocks win season opener at Colonial Life Arena

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley shows off her national championship ring in Columbia,...
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley shows off her national championship ring in Columbia, S.C. on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (Photo by Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)(Sideline Carolina)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks opened the season with a strong performance Monday night.

The game ended with a final score of 101 to 31.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The USC women’s basketball season opener has a special ceremony planned for Monday.

On Nov. 7 at the Colonial Life Arena the Gamecocks will play against East Tennessee State.

USC said doors open at 7:30 p.m. and a pregame ceremony will celebrate the team’s 2021-22 championship at 8:30 p.m. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

Head coach Dawn Staley is returning in her 15th season with USC. The team is 11-1 all-time against East Tennessee State.

The Gamecocks enter into the season ranked #1 in the Associated Press Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll.

To purchase tickets for the game, click the link here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Clemson opens with 17th straight win over The Citadel 80-69
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson warms up for Game 3 of the basketball team's WNBA Finals against...
A’ja Wilson to host Sneaker and Glitter Gala
South Carolina's women's soccer team celebrates after winning the SEC Conference Championship...
Gamecocks women’s soccer team selected to NCAA Tournament
Notre Dame linebacker Jordan Botelho blocks the punt of Clemson's Aidan Swanson during the...
No. 4 Tigers shocked on the road, upset 35-14 by Notre Dame