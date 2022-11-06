Gamecocks women’s soccer wins SEC Conference Championship

South Carolina women's soccer midfielder Shay Montgomery passes to a teammate on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.(Gamecocksonline.com)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s women’s soccer team shutout Alabama 1-0 to win the SEC Conference Championship game.

This marks the sixth time the Gamecocks have won the SEC Conference Title.

The only goal of the game was scored at the 56th minute in the second half. A high-arcing entry pass found Brianna Behm in the box. She was able to punch the ball through the net for the goal. It was Behm’s first goal of the season.

Alabama outshot USC with the Tide getting off 6 shots on goal to South Carolina’s 3. Gamecocks Goalkeeper Heather Hinz logged saves on all of those shots on goal.

With the Conference Championship win, USC locks up the automatic bid into the Women’s Soccer Championship tournament. South Carolina awaits the Selection Show Monday, Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. ET to see who they will face first.

