Grant Me Hope | Aiden and Eiven enjoy games, sports and need a loving home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Aiden and Eiven.

The brothers get along well with each other and with other children and enjoy spending time together, playing soccer and baseball, and reading at school.

Aiden, born in 2010, is a bright, shy, and caring child who is determined to be successful in life. He enjoys camping, listening to any kind of music, playing bingo, Uno and Go Fish, and watching “The Flash” and football games, especially when the Falcons are playing.

Aiden also enjoys going to school where ELA is his favorite subject.

Future M16 agent Eiven, born in 2011, is a sweet child who enjoys riding his scooter, playing football and chess, and building with LEGOs. He also enjoys learning about science at school, watching the Bulldogs play, listening to the music of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, and watching “Ninjago.”

Aiden and Eiven need a loving and patient adoptive family who will give them the attention, support, encouragement, structure and nurturing environment they need to continue to thrive and reach their goals.

Their family will also need to support their desire to maintain their relationships with their younger sibling who has been planned for separately.

To inquire about Aiden and Eiven, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.