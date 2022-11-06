Investigation underway after house fire in Union County

LOCKHART, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Lockhart Fire Department responded to a house fire that happened Saturday night in Union County.

According to the department, the call came in at around 8:43 p.m. regarding a house fire on Mt. Tabor Church Road.

Officials said that no one was hurt and no one was home at the time of the fire.

Several other departments also responded to the scene including Union County Fire and Union City Fire Department.

Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.