COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time in program history, Mauldin’s volleyball team has been crowned state champions.

The Mavericks won the Class 5A State Title over Lexington in a three-set sweep (25-22, 25-22, 25-18). Mauldin finishes the season 32-7 overall.

2022 AAAAA State Champions!! pic.twitter.com/DIZpdEE1x0 — MAV LAND Athletics 🐂 (@Mauldin_Athl) November 6, 2022

